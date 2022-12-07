Teenage sensation Beau Greaves plots World Darts victory over Limerick’s William O’Connor

Beau Greaves plots William O’Connor victory.

Teenage darts sensation Beau Greaves is plotting a victory over Limerick native William O’Connor at the World Championship next week.

O’Connor has been drawn against the 18-year-old, who will become the youngest female ever to compete at the World Darts Championship.

While that makes her something of an unknown quantity, the man known as The Magpie can’t afford to underestimate a player who will likely have the backing of a raucous Ally Pally crowd.

Greaves won eight consecutive Women’s Series titles between August and October of this year and is currently on an incredible 52-match winning run.

It’s this kind of form that is filling the youngster with confidence ahead of her debut on the biggest stage.

𝗚𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗩𝗘𝗦 𝗖𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗦 𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗬 𝗣𝗔𝗟𝗟𝗬 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗧 🏹✅ Beau Greaves has sensationally sealed a debut appearance in the PDC World Championship via the Women's Series Order of Merit, despite missing the first 12 events of the year! pic.twitter.com/iX77NtsNqn — Live Darts (@livedarts) October 30, 2022

“I don’t fear anyone.”

“I don’t fear anyone because just being here is a bonus,” Greaves told PDC.TV. “If I play really well, I can beat anyone. “This is only the beginning, so I’m looking forward to whatever’s to come.”

Greaves’ appearance at the World Championship is drawing comparisons to the journey of Fallon Sherrock, who enjoyed a historic run the the third round of the competition during the 2019/20 edition.

By beating Ted Evatts in the first round, Sherrock became the first female to win a match at the competition, but Greaves showed she is more than a match for the 28-year-old by beating her back in October.

“What Fallon did was brilliant, you can’t take that away from her,” said Greaves. “She did brilliant darts and obviously the opportunities anyone would take.

“For me I have never looked up to her as a role model because I knew her before she did that. I don’t want to be compared to Fallon in stuff like that, what she did was amazing, but I want to do my own thing and just sort of keep to myself and keep enjoying it.”

"I lost the love for the game and dartitis actually helped me realise that I did want to be a dart player and I do want to have a good career." Teenage star Beau Greaves insists enjoyment is key as she prepares to make history on her Alexandra Palace debut later this month! 👇 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 4, 2022

William O’Connor.

O’Connor will be looking to improve on his own previous best performances at the World Championship, having made the third round in 2018/19, as well as in last year’s edition.

Greaves v O’Connor will be one of the most-anticipated ties of the third round and you’ll be able to watch it unfold from around 8.15pm on Friday December 15th, live on Sky Sports Darts.

The full schedule for the 2022/23 Cazoo World Darts Championship can be found here.

