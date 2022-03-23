Ashleigh Barty announces retirement from tennis in emotional interview

Ashleigh Barty announces tennis retirement.

World number one Ashleigh Barty has announced her shock retirement from tennis at the age of just 25, in an interview which was shared on Instagram.

The announcement comes just two months after she won the Australian Open on home soil and less than a year after winning her one and only Wimbledon title.

Barty shared the news in an interview with friend and former tennis player Casey Dellacqua, which was released on Barty’s Instagram page in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Irish time.

Ashleigh Barty: “I’m happy and ready.”

“I’ll be retiring from tennis… and that’s the first time I’ve actually said it out loud,” Barty said in the clip. “It’s hard to say, but I’m so happy and I’m so ready, and I just know at the moment, in my heart, for me as a person, this is right.

“I’ve had a lot of incredible moments in my career that have been pivotal moments,” she goes on to explain. “Wimbledon last year changed a lot for me as a person and for me as an athlete when you work so hard your whole life for one goal, and I’ve been able to share that with so many incredible people.

Wimbledon was turning point.

“But to be able to win Wimbledon which was my dream, my one true dream that I wanted in tennis, that really changed my perspective and I just had that gut feeling after Wimbledon and had spoken to my team quite a lot about it. There was just a little part of me that wasn’t quite satisfied, wasn’t quite fulfilled.”

“There was a perspective shift in me in this second phase of my career that my happiness wasn’t dependent on the results and success for me is knowing that I’ve given absolutely everything I can. I’m fulfilled, I’m happy, and I know how much work it takes to bring the best out of yourself.”

‘I am so thankful.’

Barty captioned the post with the words: ‘Today is difficult and filled with emotion for me as I announce my retirement from tennis. I wasn’t sure how to share this news with you so I asked my good friend @caseydellacqua to help me. I

‘I am so thankful for everything this sport has given me and leave feeling proud and fulfilled. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, I’ll always be grateful for the lifelong memories that we created together.’

Along with her Australian Open and Wimbledon titles, Barty also won the French Open in 2019 and has been ranked as World number one since that victory.

Barty confirmed that she will speak in more detail at a press conference on Thursday.

