Toto Wolff defends ‘F**k them all’ comment

Toto Wolff’s comments to Lewis Hamilton

With many speculating that ‘Toto’ Wolff was directing his “F**k them all” comment towards the governing bodies, the Mercedes owner made sure to clarify that it was just an expression.

Wolff made the comments after a quality performance by Lewis Hamilton and claimed that he was only saying it to help build resilience.

“I obviously didn’t mean it towards any of the regulations. It’s a general mindset that we have that sometimes when there is hardship you need to build up resilience.”

Wolff did comment on the disqualification, however, and outlined the situation from a Mercedes perspective.

“The point is that yesterday, the car was being tested and today, two hours before the race, we got the information that we were disqualified and that is, in a way, sad because there is procedures in Formula One.

“There is a certain modus operandi and a protocol you have to follow and we had a car that wasn’t in breach of the regulations of the 85-millimeter slot gap.

“We failed successive consecutive tests by the tiniest of margins and in the past, that would have meant fix it.”

The breakdown

Wolff accepted the stewards’ decision and explained why his team didn’t appeal the decision.

“We’ve seen it with the Red Bull rear-wing last weekend… The FAA has our cut drawings and the wings. We wanted to leave the wings with them so the can cut it in a thousand pieces, we weren’t allowed to look at the wing because it was simply damaged through the qualifying session and none of these arguments counted and to be fair enough, the steward did the job.

“We failed that one test and their argument needs to be respected and this is why we also decided not to appeal the decision, simply because of these philosophical reasons.

“If the stewards decide, you have to take it on the chin.”

