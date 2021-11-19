“If these are the regulations, let’s race exactly like this” – Toto Wolff on Max Verstappen’s cornering incident

Mercedes failed appeal.

Toto Wolff was disappointed, but not surprised at the decision to deny Mercedes’ right of review request on the Max Verstappen cornering situation.

The controversy surrounding Max Verstappen’s wide cornering forced Lewis Hamilton to go even wider has left a sour taste in Toto Wolff’s mouth.

“I think we always knew this is not going to go anywhere. We weren’t sure it was going to be stopped at that stage, with no right of review of if the review was rejected and that’s fine but I think it’s more the principal.

“Should there be decisions on that case? What is the interpretation of the stewards to such incidents? Now you have to move on and do the best possible job in that race and the next ones to come.”

Nothing ventured…

What Wolff believes he has achieved is a sense that people are discussing the incident along with a finality to the issue.

“I think we have achieved a public discussion about that because I see a risk that we will have that in the next races. It could well end up in a stewards room or in a courtroom if not everybody’s happy with how it’s being raced out there.

“That is what we have also flagged to some stakeholders that things could have been solved at that stage when the championship is still in full flight and not at the end. Nobody wants to have an outcome with no champion or at least have a discussion about it.”

Breach or tactic?

Since there was no regulatory breach, Wolff seems to be treating the case as a tactic that Mercedes could use themselves when being chased into the corners.

“How the regulations go is that when a car is on the outside, you just need to leave space. That wasn’t the case.

“Maybe, even more, it was dragged out to make the car run off and that’s fine with us.

“It’s hard racing and if this is the regulations… then let’s just move on and let’s race exactly like this. This is clear now.”

