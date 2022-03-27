Sergio Perez doesn’t foresee himself beating his qualifier lap

Sergio Perez goes into today’s race in F1 following a world-class qualifying lap

As Charles Leclerc finished his last qualifying lap for the Saudi Arabian GP, it looked like the Ferrari was going to take the pole position but Sergio Perez was having none of it.

Perez stormed through the track at a pace that made sure Leclerc’s joy was short-lived.

Leclerc spoke after his run to say how pleased he was with it but couldn’t help but congratulate Perez and gave his utmost respect to Red Bull Driver.

“It took me a couple of races but what a lap man, unbelievable,” said Perez after the lap, joking about the lack of pole positions he’s earned in his F1 career.

“I can do a thousand laps and I don’t think I could beat that lap. It was unbelievable.”

Perez was delighted with his result but knows the bigger challenge is yet to come.

“We weren’t expecting to match the Ferraris on qualifying.

“We were focussing mainly on the race so, hopefully, we get them tomorrow.”

Christian Horner

While it’s usually Max Verstappen that Red Bull boss, Christian Horner has to praise after a qualifying lap, Horner took great pleasure in heaping the praise onto Perez for once.

“I’m just so pleased for Checo, 215 races is incredible and he’s working harder than ever,” said Horner of Perez’s first pole position in his eleven years in F1.

“That lap was mighty. we could see it coming and it was coming and it was coming.”

As Ferrari look to be Red Bull’s top competition this year, Horner thought Perez’s performance meant even more as it surpassed a tough marker.

“The Ferrari’s put down such a competitive marker and for Checo to go and do that, in only the second time he’s out-qualified Max… here, at one of the hardest, most dangerous circuits that we go to and get an unbelievable performance from him.

“A phenomenal performance for him. He’s worked incredibly hard. I think the car this year is more suited to his style, it’s not quite as quirky as last year’s car.”

