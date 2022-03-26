F1 heads assure that Saudi Arabian GP will not be targeted despite Jeddah safety concerns

Jeddah safety concerns addressed in F1 driver talk ahead of Saudi Arabian GP.

Returning to Jeddah for this year’s Saudi Arabian GP was a bit of a gamble this year as it seemed that there were already many who weren’t pleased with the racing going ahead in a location with a controversial human rights record.

Concerns turned to fears, however, when the safety of the drivers came into question. A missile attack on a nearby oil factory stirred up fears in the drivers with Yemen’s Houthi rebel group taking responsibility.

With concerns around the safety of the drivers and all others in attendance, talks went on until 2 am local time when the decision was made that the race would go ahead.

F1 drivers held talks with the sports bosses until the early hours of the morning to outline their safety concerns following a missile attack in Jeddah. pic.twitter.com/KIGOyQR9bR — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 26, 2022

Explaining the decision

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of F1’s governing body the FIA, added:

FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, added some clarity to the situation, explaining that there should be no danger to human life with the attacks being aimed at infrastructure as opposed to the race itself.

“They are targeting the infrastructure, not the civilians, and, of course, not the track,” said Sulayem.

“We’ve checked the facts and we’ve got assurances from the highest level that this is a secure place. Let’s go on racing.”

F1 president, Stefano Domenicali, also added further clarification to the decision by explaining that confidence was placed in local authorities claims that the event would be safe.

“We have received total assurance of the country’s safety first,” said Domenicali.

“They have placed all the systems to protect this area. So, we feel confident that we have to trust the local authority in that respect. We will of course go ahead with the event.”

A plume of dense smoke could be seen in the Saudi city of Jeddah after a Houthi missile attack on an Aramco oil depot. pic.twitter.com/fph6gZkCiF — DW News (@dwnews) March 26, 2022

