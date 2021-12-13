Christian Horner responds to Toto Wolff in Red Bull vs Mercedes controversy

Christian Horner reacts to Toto Wolff and claims stewards made the right call in Red Bull vs Mercedes shootout.

Despite a controversial ending to a controversial season, Red Bull boss, Christian Horner, responds to Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff, saying that the right call was made in Abu Dhabi.

F1 race director, Michael Masi, was left with a tough decision after Nicholas Latifi’s car had to be removed from the track, leading to a final lap showdown between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Horner said: “That just about sums this year. I think I called it on the commentary that it was going to need something from the racing gods in the last 10 laps and thank you Nicholas Latifi for that safety car.

“I have to say, with the stewards, we felt hard done by, early in the race but they did great to get the race going again.”

A controversial call

While Horner will be happy with the results, Wolff mightn’t see things the same way. In response to Wolff’s woes, Horner simple responded that he has the right to be annoyed but that the ruling was fair.

“Of course, he will obviously do that but it’s unheard of to leave the cars unlapped and you can see they wanted to get the race going again.

“They don’t need to catch up at the back of the paddock so they made absolutely the right call.

“It’s difficult circumstances for the stewards. We’re all putting pressure on them but they called it right.”

🤯 A remarkable final lap in Abu Dhabi… And SCENES on the pit wall! Watch Christian Horner’s reaction as Max Verstappen clinches that maiden world title…#SkyF1 | #F1 pic.twitter.com/kU8ZQlRklu — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) December 12, 2021

Horner also recapped the final lap and praised Max Verstappen for his incredible performance in it.

“I’ve lost my voice because I was screaming from turn five all the way down that back straight and he got the job done into five and then, you know, they’re coming back on the straight with the slipstream but you just knew Max was not going to give it up.

“He’d come so far this year and then to close it out, see him cross the line, see him become the world champion for us after all these years is an amazing feeling.”

Read More About: f1, red bull