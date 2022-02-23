Phil Mickelson expresses need for a break from golf after ‘reckless’ comments backlash

Phil Mickelson is looking to step away from golf for a while claiming that he needs a break after the stress that arose due to his controversial comments.

Phil Mickelson’s recent comments that supported a Saudi-backed Super League were not taken well by other golfers or the public, with the backlash he received leaving him feeling like a break from the sport could be the answer.

Mickelson issued his apology on Tuesday night, claiming that his actions had always been in the interests of everyone involved in golf.

“Although it doesn’t look this way now given my recent comments, my actions throughout this process have always been in the best interest of golf, my peers, sponsors, and fans.

“There is the problem of off-record comments being shared out of context and without my consent but the bigger issue is that I used words I sincerely regret that do not reflect my true feelings or intentions.

“It was reckless, I offended people, and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words. I’m beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this.”

🗣️ “I don’t want to kick someone while he’s down obviously, but I thought they were naïve, selfish, egotistical, ignorant.” Players respond to Phil Mickelson’s recent comments accusing of the PGA Tour of “obnoxious greed” and leading players to look towards other opportunities. pic.twitter.com/fkAZi1oUnx — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) February 21, 2022

“Golf desperately needs change”

While Mickelson apologised for his wording, it would appear that he stands by his views on the matter and claims that golf is ‘desperately’ in need of change.

“Golf desperately needs change, and real change is always preceded by disruption.

“I have always known that criticism would come with exploring anything new. I still chose to put myself at the forefront of this to inspire change, taking the hits publicly to do the work behind the scenes.”

The backlash from his mistakes has definitely taken a toll on Mickelson and he claims that he is in need of some time away from the sport to work on himself as the pressure and stress have gotten to him.

“I have made a lot of mistakes in my life and many have been shared with the public. My intent was never to hurt anyone and I’m so sorry to the people I have negatively impacted.

“I have experienced many successful and rewarding moments that I will always cherish, but I have often failed myself and others too. The past 10 years I have felt the pressure and stress slowly affecting me at a deeper level.

“I know I have not been my best and desperately need some time away to prioritise the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be.”