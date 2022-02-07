Peng Shuai speaks out on sexual assault allegations and disappearance conspiracy

Peng Shuai denied having accused anyone of sexual assault and also claimed that she had not disappeared since her original comments on the matter were deleted.

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has claimed that her allegations made against a high-ranking Chinese official were a misunderstanding and denied that she had disappeared since making the comments.

The Chinese tennis player spoke to L’Equipe in an interview that was held under controlled conditions where questions had to be submitted in advance and they had to agree to publish her responses without commentary.

“I never said anyone had sexually assaulted me in any way,” said Shuai to L’Equipe. “There was a huge misunderstanding in the outside world following this post. I don’t want the meaning of this post to be twisted anymore and I don’t want further media hype around it.

“I never disappeared. Everyone could see me. I never disappeared.”

The comments in question had been made on social media against Zhang Gaoli, a former vice premier, and had been deleted soon after. Shuai had been completely silent afterwards which prompted speculation of her disappearance.

Return to the spotlight

Shuai’s interview with L’Equipe was her first sit-down discussion with non-Chinese media since the accusation, according to USAToday.

She continued on to say, “It’s just that many people, like my friends or people from the IOC messaged me and it was simply impossible to answer so many messages. But I’ve been always in close contact with my close friends.”

After denying the allegations, she further added, “I was to say first of all that emotions, sport and politics are three clearly separate things. My romantic problems, my private life, should not be mixed with sport and politics.”

When asked what has been happening in her life since her November post, she replied, “It is as it should be: Nothing special.”

Speculation continues to grow around the incident with the unusual interview having done very little to assure anyone of her new stance, particularly with the unusual rules around it.

