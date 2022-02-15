Novak Djokovic clarifies myths around Australian deportation

Novak Djokovic decided to clarify the real reason he was kicked out of Australia.

Novak Djokovic garnered quite the reputation for himself in the leadup to the Australian Open but believes that the reputation he developed might be based on misconceptions.

The idea that Djokovic thought he could use his status to be above the rules did seem to gain popularity but the world’s number one tennis player claims he isn’t a rule breaker.

“I would like to say that I always follow the rules and the email that was sent to me and all the athletes that were potentially going to Australia, I received it and there was a possibility for medical exemption,” said Djokovic in a BBC interview.

“I was ready not to go to Australia, I understood that with the decisions that I made, there was going to be consequences and the consequences may be not going to Australia and I was ready.”

Djokovic also appreciated that there should be no special treatment for him and that he never sought it throughout the experience.

“I agree that there shouldn’t be any special rules, I never used my privileged status to get into Australia by force or do anything in this entire process and I was treated as anybody else.”

Deported from Australia

Ordered to pay government’s court costs

Deportation

One of the biggest misconceptions that has followed the Australian Open debacle is that Djokovic was deported for failing to complete his visa properly.

“What people probably don’t know is that I was not deported from Australia on the basis that I was not vaccinated or I broke any rules or that I made an error in my visa declaration.

“All of that was confirmed, approved and validated by the federal court of Australia and the minister for immigration.”

Djokovic wanted to make the real reason clear because the logic behind it was what frustrated him.

“The reason that I was deported from Australia was because the minister for immigration used his discretional right to cancel my visa based on his perception that I might create some anti-vax sentiment in the country or in the city which I completely disagree with.”

