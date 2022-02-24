Nick Kyrgios opens up on mental health struggles

Nick Kyrgios took to Instagram to open up on one of the darkest periods in his life

While this year’s Australian Open may have seen more focus around Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios recently posted a picture from the tournament three years ago, dubbing it one of his ‘darkest periods.’

“This was me 3 years ago at the Australian Open,” said Kyrgios on his social media post.

“Most would assume I was doing ok mentally or enjoying my life… it was one of my darkest periods.

Nick Kyrgios threw his racket on the court after surrendering a break point. He then raised his middle finger in the direction of the Australian Open crowd. pic.twitter.com/woS9R585kr — ESPN (@espn) January 27, 2022

“If you look closely, on my right arm you can see my self harm. I was having suicidal thoughts and was literally struggling to get out of bed, let alone play in front of millions.

“I was lonely, depressed, negative, abusing alcohol, drugs, pushed away family & friends.”

While Kyrgios was very open about the state that he was in, he wanted to clarify to anyone seeing the post that things can get better by addressing it to anyone who may be feeling the same way.

“I felt as if I couldn’t talk or trust anyone. This was a result of not opening up and refusing to lean on my loved ones and simply just push myself little by little to be positive.

“I know that day to day life can seem extremely exhausting, impossible at times. I understand that you feel if you open up it may make you feel weak, or scared. I’m telling you right now, it’s OK, you are not alone.”

Seeking help

The tennis star even opened himself up for others to reach out to him if they are feeling those thoughts, especially as he felt he would be able to relate.

“I’ve been through those times when it seemed as if those positive energetic vibes were never ever going to be reality. Please, don’t feel as if you are alone, if you feel as if you can’t talk to anyone, I’m here, reach out.

“I’m proud to say I’ve completely turned myself around and have a completely different outlook on everything, I don’t take one moment for granted. I want you to be able to reach your full potential and smile. This life is beautiful.”

If you are struggling with any of the topics discussed, please click here to find out what services are available to you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Kyrgios (@k1ngkyrg1os)

Read More About: Nick Kyrgios, tennis