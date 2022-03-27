Mick Schumacher speaks after 150mph crash in Jeddah

Mick Schumacher seems ok despite high speed crash in Saudi Arabian GP qualifiers.

Despite a horrifying crash that did serious damage to the Haas car, Mick Schumacher has revealed that he escaped the accident relatively unscathed.

Those watching the practice will have seen just how damaged the Haas car was after the incident.

When the area was being cleared up after Schumacher had safely escaped, the car appeared to have been held together by a thread before it eventually broke into two.

The high-speed crash at Jeddah had many fearing for Schumacher’s safety, but thankfully no harm came to him. Tweets from the F1 account reassured fans before Schumacher later commented on the incident.

“Mick Schumacher has been assessed at the Medical Centre,” read the F1 Tweet.

“The assessment revealed no injuries. He has been transferred to King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital, Jeddah, for precautionary checks.”

Hi everyone, I just wanted to say that I’m ok🙏

Thank you for the kind messages.

The car felt great @haasf1team, we’ll come back stronger❤️ pic.twitter.com/Mwpy0767kN — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) March 26, 2022

Schumacher did eventually get to clarify the situation, even delivering a positive message about the car’s performance.

“Hi everyone, I just wanted to say that I’m ok,” said Schumacher.

“Thank you for the kind messages. The car felt great Haas, we’ll come back stronger.”

The Haas team even tweeted to let fans know when Schumacher was released from the hospital.

While it seems unlikely that the Haas car would be ready to run in today’s race after the damage it sustained, Haas team principal, Guenther Steiner, confirmed that Kevin Magnussen would be the only driver from Haas participating in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

“I spoke with him directly. He spoke to his mum, I spoke to his mum a few times and kept her updated.

“He has no injuries which you can see. They just wanted to check on him, doing some scans to see that there is no damage from the impact of the forces.

“Taking any risks tomorrow, it’s not on. We are in Melbourne in two weeks and it’s better to focus on that one to make sure that we are in a good state there.”

Mick Schumacher will miss the Saudi Arabian GP after a huge accident in qualifying. That Mick is physically well after the crash is another reminder of the strength and safety of modern F1 cars for which we are incredibly thankful#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/qhLcw0elb7 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2022

