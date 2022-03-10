Christian Horner denies questioning the legality of Mercedes’ big changes following fake quotes

Christian Horner denies having made comments about the legality of Mercedes’ vehicle changes.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has denied that statements made about the legality of Mercedes’ changes to the side of their car came from him.

“I was surprised to be reading comments that I’m supposed to have been making but there we go,” said Horner to Sky Sports F1 while he was at Bahrain for testing.

The comments that Horner had supposedly made said, “The new Mercedes violates the spirit of the regulations. For us, there are some parts that are not legal.”

Soon after the news began to spread around these, however, Red Bull released a statement that said, “Christian Horner has not given any interviews regarding Mercedes’ car. Any quotes being attributed to him this morning are incorrect.”

“Let the guys all digest it…”

While speaking to Sky Sports F1, Horner revealed that he hadn’t been as focussed on the Mercedes car as most would expect and claimed that examining the changes would be best left up to car designers to see if the changes make sense.

“To be honest with you, I haven’t paid a great deal of attention to it. It’s obviously a fairly different concept but that’s for the aero guys and the designers to get into.”

When asked what was next, however, Horner admitted that he didn’t have much to say as on the matter as his speculation wouldn’t be from an informed position.

“That’s something beyond your and my technical competence. Let the guys all digest it.”

There is no guaranteeing that Horner will be happy with the Mercedes changes but that will probably depend on a further inspection from his team. For now, however, the Mercedes changes are FIA approved.

