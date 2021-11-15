McLaren claim that Audi takeover is “wholly inaccurate”

McLaren deny any accuracy in the claim that they have been taken over by Audi.

A report by Autocar suggests that Audi will now have a place in Formula 1 following an apparent deal with McLaren.

The article states, “The change of ownership should secure the future of McLaren, which has been operating under heavy financial pressures despite an injection of capital late last year following a refinancing worth up to £500 million.

“It is unclear whether the latest development is linked to the recent departure of McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt, who stepped down from his role after eight years last month.

“McLaren stated there has been no change at a management level, while an Audi spokesperson had no official comment to add at this stage.”

Audi response to McLaren report: "looking at various cooperation ideas" https://t.co/jWI5lroUIU pic.twitter.com/t8q3YEQLMh — Reuters (@Reuters) November 15, 2021

Official response

McLaren released a statement since, claiming that the statement is “wholly inaccurate.”

The McLaren statement read, “McLaren Group is aware of a news media report stating it has been sold to Audi. This is wholly inaccurate and McLaren is seeking to have the story removed.

“McLaren’s technology strategy has always involved ongoing discussions and collaboration with relevant partners and suppliers, including other carmakers, however, there has been no change in the ownership structure of the McLaren Group.”

Looks like Autocar might struggle for McLaren press car bookings in the near future!! pic.twitter.com/kCgoc2wHvn — chris harris (@harrismonkey) November 15, 2021

Financial woes

McLaren had faced much speculation of reaching a dire financial situation, largely due to the heavy impact of COVID-19.

McLaren wasn’t the only motor company struggling but a solution did present itself for them with 760 million dollars coming in from investors including Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.

“It was brutal last year,” McLaren boss @ZBrownCEO talks to CNBC’s @dan_murphy about the operational and financial impact of the pandemic and the Formula 1 season so far. pic.twitter.com/XjlX3rfOqN — CNBC Middle East (@CNBCMiddleEast) April 12, 2021

Audi also responded to the statement saying, “As part of our strategic considerations, we are constantly looking at various cooperation ideas.”

Read More About: f1, McLaren