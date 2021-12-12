Max Verstappen wins driver’s championship in final lap of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Max Verstappen defeats Lewis Hamilton to win the 2021 driver’s championship in a controversial final race

Following a shock decision by F1 race director Michael Masi, Max Verstappen has won the 2021 driver’s championship in the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Despite Lewis Hamilton’s lead being so great towards the end of the race that Red Bull boss Christian Horner, had claimed Verstappen would need a miracle to win, Michael Masi’s decision to leave Hamilton with a short lead at the end of the race wasn’t enough to make up for Verstappen’s fresh tires.

A Nicholas Latifi crash led to a safety car joining the drivers on the track. With Masi trying to decide what to do, as it occurred near the end of the race, Horner could be heard speaking into his ear. Masi was understandably frustrated by this and had to ask Horner to leave him alone.

Of course, Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff, could also be heard giving out about the decision as he said, “Oh no Michael, that was so not right.”

Ultimately, Masi’s decision would see Lewis Hamilton being given his position advantage but losing the ground he had over Verstappen.

With Mercedes banking on old wheels keeping them going until the end of the race, their decision not to pit proved to be their downfall. Hamilton himself had asked on two occasions during the race why he didn’t pit. A decision that almost looked like it would have paid off but due to Latifi’s crash, it cost him dearly.

“10/15 more years”

While Mercedes won’t be happy with the decision, Lewis Hamilton was sure to come out and pay his respect to his competitor, the man who ended his legendary run.

Verstappen, who could be heard roaring with joy as he won, also gave some words of thanks to his team as he hoped this wouldn’t be the end of their time working together.

“It’s insane,” he said. “I don’t know what to say, these guys here, my team and, of course, Horner as well, they deserve it. I love them so much and I really enjoy working with them already since 2016 but this year has been incredible.”

Following on from Horner’s ‘miracle’ comments, Verstappen felt that luck was finally on his side in this championship.

“Finally, a bit of luck for me… To my team, they know I love them and I hope that we can do this for 10/15 years together. There’s no reason to change ever. I want to stay with them for the rest of my life.”

