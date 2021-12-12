Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff’s very different reactions to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix controversy

Mixed reactions from Mercedes team as Max Verstappen wins the driver’s championship in one-lap shootout.

While winning an eighth team title in a row would seem like an amazing achievement for Mercedes, attention seems to have been grabbed by Max Verstappen’s controversial win over Lewis Hamilton.

Following a controversial end to a highly competitive season, reactions across the Mercedes team were bound to be varied with some more accepting of the decision than others.

Toto Wolff

Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff, was certainly not happy at the end of the Grand Prix as he could be heard leaving three messages for F1 race director, Michael Masi.

“Michael, this isn’t right. Michael.

“No Michael, no Michael, that so wasn’t right.

“You need to reinstate the lap before, that’s not right.”

Following the final message, Masi responded to Wolff, backing his decision.

“Toto, it’s called a motor race, ok?”

Lewis Hamilton

Despite feeling stung by the outcome, Lewis Hamilton still came out to show his respect to Max Verstappen. Hamilton decided also to make sure his first words after the race were in praise of Verstappen.

“Firstly, a big congratulations to Max and to his team,” he said.

Instead of going on to complain about the decision, Hamilton opted to thank everyone involved in Mercedes’ season.

“I think we did an amazing job this year.

“My team, everyone back in the factory, all the men and women we have and here, work so hard and it’s been the most difficult of seasons and I’m so proud of them, so grateful to be a part of the journey with them and we gave it everything.

“This last part of the season, we gave it everything and we never gave up. That’s the most important thing.”

