Lewis Hamilton details his new partnership with George Russell

Lewis Hamilton describes his new partnership with George Russell

Following an incredible partnership with Valtteri Bottas last season, Mercedes managed to win themselves the constructors championship even with Lewis Hamilton losing out on the top driver spot.

With Hamilton and Bottas finishing second and third respectively, it seems like there will be quite a lot of pressure on George Russell as he looks to take over the slot that Bottas left behind.

Hamilton recently spoke to Sky Sports F1 and detailed what his new partnership with the younger driver has been like since we didn’t get to see Russell in action last week.

Lewis Hamilton notched another all-time F1 record in Bahrain 👏#F1 pic.twitter.com/VzWhWLz1aa — Formula 1 (@F1) March 23, 2022

“It’s gone well so far,” said Hamilton.

“We haven’t competed together but I’ve known him since he was young, not deep knowing but then he got to be a third driver for us so I’ve seen him about, we’ve always spoken.”

A good rapport

Hamilton believes that he and his new partner have always had a good rapport and hope that this translates over to their racing.

“We’ve always had a good rapport, now I get to see and actually work with him.

“We’re working together, we talk a lot about how we’re feeling within the car and I feel it definitely helps that it’s not a brand new relationship, I’m not just getting to know a brand new character.

“It’s also great that he’s had the experience elsewhere where the pressure perhaps wasn’t as great as it would be in a team like this and I think he’s taken it in his stride so I’m excited to see what we can build together moving forward.”

Hamilton was lucky with his podium finish last weekend as the Red Bull cars saw fuel system issues that ended both of their races early.

With a fix already in place, Hamilton and Russell will need to be at the top of their game if they want to fight for a podium finish at Jeddah this weekend with the race starting at 6 pm on Sunday.

