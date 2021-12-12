Kimi Raikkonen named driver of the day despite crashing in his final race

Kimi Raikkonen calls it a day

The 29th lap of his final race would serve as his last as Kimi Raikkonen couldn’t continue after clipping a barrier in Abu Dhabi.

After his collision, Raikkonen realised that his brakes wouldn’t take him any further and the Alpha Romeo car and driver had their race cut short.

Despite the unfortunate collision, Raikkonen was still voted to be Driver of the Day in a hectic finale to the Formula 1 season.

As we prepare to say goodbye to Kimi at his final race…. The Iceman, in his own words 😎#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/g9BpZyuDhC — Formula 1 (@F1) December 11, 2021

Reactions

Despite ‘The Iceman’ being one to avoid the sentimental statements, having previously claimed that his wife would be more emotional than him after he finishes up, the rest of the F1 community were sure to share their love for the Finnish superstar.

Giedo van der Garde was one of the first to wish Raikkonen a happy retirement as he joked about Raikkonen’s involvement in his final race.

Also a moment to honor the legend that is called Kimi Raikkonen. He gave us so many good moments, laughs and inspiration. He also almost drove me out my last F1 race in Abu Dhabi, but let’s just forget about that. pic.twitter.com/YJof8jTpS6 — Giedo van der Garde (@GvanderGarde) December 12, 2021

Sebastian Vettel also praised his former teammates’ talent

“An incredible talent, seeing that first hand as a teammate for some years was impressive. Just the amount of speed he has, right from the get-go and the ability to get used to different conditions, different cars.”

One other racer who didn’t have things go his way today also made sure to wish Raikkonen the best.

Lewis Hamilton said: “He’s had an amazing career, an incredible talent, a massive following and he definitely will be missed but his legacy will live forever.”

His final F1 race didn't quite go to plan… But that didn't stop you voting Kimi as Driver of the Day in Abu Dhabi 😎#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #KiitosKimi pic.twitter.com/6Qw7Cmhu44 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021

