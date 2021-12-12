Close sidebar

Kimi Raikkonen named driver of the day despite crashing in his final race

by Hugh Farrell
Kimi Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen calls it a day

The 29th lap of his final race would serve as his last as Kimi Raikkonen couldn’t continue after clipping a barrier in Abu Dhabi.

After his collision, Raikkonen realised that his brakes wouldn’t take him any further and the Alpha Romeo car and driver had their race cut short.

Despite the unfortunate collision, Raikkonen was still voted to be Driver of the Day in a hectic finale to the Formula 1 season.

Reactions

Despite ‘The Iceman’ being one to avoid the sentimental statements, having previously claimed that his wife would be more emotional than him after he finishes up, the rest of the F1 community were sure to share their love for the Finnish superstar.

Giedo van der Garde was one of the first to wish Raikkonen a happy retirement as he joked about Raikkonen’s involvement in his final race.

Sebastian Vettel also praised his former teammates’ talent

“An incredible talent, seeing that first hand as a teammate for some years was impressive. Just the amount of speed he has, right from the get-go and the ability to get used to different conditions, different cars.”

One other racer who didn’t have things go his way today also made sure to wish Raikkonen the best.

Lewis Hamilton said: “He’s had an amazing career, an incredible talent, a massive following and he definitely will be missed but his legacy will live forever.”

