Kevin Magnussen recalls meeting Mick Schumacher

Kevin Magnussen looks back at the first time he met his new Haas teammate.

News of Kevin Magnussen’s return to Haas has come as quite a surprise to F1 fans after it seemed likely that Pietro Fittipaldi was going to be the one to race with Mick Schumacher.

While it may have been a surprise, the tried and tested driver could be the solid choice that Haas need to take their team to the next level. Having been at the team from 2017-2020, Magnussen’s reunion has made for a busy period and one that means he hasn’t had much of a chance to chat with his teammate. Luckily, the two aren’t complete strangers.

“It’s been busy, he’s busy too but I met him at the end of 2020, he came to Abu Dhabi just to watch and be with the team and stuff and had a bit of time with him then and he’s a super cool guy and a formula 2 champion and grew up with racing in his blood and I know what that means.

“I think it’s going to be really exciting to get to know him a bit better. He’s certainly a very big talent that’s exciting to watch.”

“Let’s see if we can do it…”

A return to F1 seems to have been a top choice for Magnussen as he admits he was pretty quick to accept the offer to return.

“Gunther called me about a week ago and asked me if I would be interested (in returning). We talked about things and I pretty quickly said, ‘Yes, I’m interested. Let’s see if we can do it.’

“It only happened in three days and it was pretty crazy. When I was on the plane coming here I didn’t actually even know if it was really going to happen, so yeah, it was crazy.”

Haas had been discussing their plan of building quite a lot for this season and decided to spend a lot of their time and resources looking at this year’s car during the 2021 season. Considering how poorly they performed last season, it may be interesting to hear Magnussen discuss their optimism going into 2022.

“I can clearly feel that they’re more optimistic than they’ve been in the last couple of years that I’ve been with the team. That’s a good feeling.

“There’s a lot of smiles and jokes and I have a good feeling.”

Kevin Magnussen says it’s a ‘big surprise’ to be back in F1, but that he’s looking forward to a ‘fun’ year back with Haas 🙌 pic.twitter.com/OYNcnwDWkX — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 10, 2022

