Jenson Button discusses Lewis Hamilton concerns

Jenson Button considers Mercedes plan of action following a poor qualifier from Lewis Hamilton.

Jenson Button discussed Mercedes options for Lewis Hamilton as a poor qualifier has left them in a tricky spot.

With a particularly poor time for Hamilton in the Saudi Arabian GP qualifiers, the Mercedes team will be wondering how to salvage a situation that doesn’t look favourable to their top driver.

Button emphasised how unusual the situation was by comparing how Hamilton had even fallen behind a teammate, a feat that doesn’t happen too often.

“It’s kind of a strange one to see that big of a gap between a teammate of Lewis and Lewis. It was the same in Bahrain but the other way around. Lewis was almost a second quicker than George in Bahrain.

“Really, really strange qualifying session for him. Unexpected for the team, for him and for the whole of F1 to see him that far down. It’s going to be interesting to see what he does.”

Button believes that Mercedes could decide to drop Hamilton even further as his current position could actually be more costly, due to his car’s balance.

“Is he going to start 14th (currently set to start in 15th) or are they going to change the cars around and start him at the back because starting 14th, with the balance he has, it’s going to be tricky to make good inroads into the top ten.”

While things aren’t looking too good for Mercedes at the moment, a lucky third and fourth place in the opening race of the season and the potential to develop their cars over the year could save the team a lot of heartache.

Button thinks that given their history of improving as the season goes on, Mercedes should improve at a better rate than other teams, hopefully making for a more competitive car.

“It’s the start of the new regulations, I do feel that most cars will develop a lot throughout the year.

“Mercedes will probably develop more than most because they’re just very good at that, as we’ve seen with regulation changes in the past but it’s a surprise for everyone in the paddock.”

