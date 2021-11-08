“I gave it everything, just didn’t have the pace” – Hamilton on second place finish

Hamilton shocked by Verstappen speed

Lewis Hamilton didn’t know where Max Verstappen got the power to outperform him at the Mexican GP but acknowledged that the Red Bull car is now the one to beat.

“I don’t know where this performance came from today but they were half a second quicker than us, a lap, which is what we saw earlier in the weekend so all I can do is try to keep squeezing everything out of this car.

“They clearly have the stronger car.”

Hamilton was disappointed after placing second but was happy that he gave it all he could against the better car.

“Thank you so much lads, that was a tough one… I gave it everything, just didn’t have the pace.”

I left it all out there and sometimes that’s just not enough. We pick ourselves up, dig deeper than we ever have before, and keep on fighting. Ive got to wish Checo congrats — first Mexican driver to ever take podium at the Mexico GP. Push on, still we rise. pic.twitter.com/SpFlDZCivF — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 7, 2021

Verstappen’s early boost

Verstappen believes that the early game was where he really made the right moves. After he overtook Bottas on the outside it was game over.

“I knew the start was going to be really important… it was all bout who was going to break the latest so I went around the outside and I got in the lead basically.

“That made my race. After that, I could do my own pace.”

What a win and team performance! Simply lovely 🤘 The start made my race and the car was incredible, thank you @redbullracing, @HondaRacingF1 and everybody at the factory 💪 And that passionate crowd, just amazing, congrats on @SChecoPerez his podium 🙌 #MexicanGP 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/xtZ5t0iFOe — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) November 7, 2021

Hamilton on Verstappen’s break

Hamilton hadn’t expected Verstappen to break like he did but seemed to blame it on Valtteri Bottas, for not doing his part of the job.

“I had envisaged it differently, naturally, in the sense that maybe Valtteri had got a better start and I would have tried to get into his tow,” Hamilton explained.

“But I was alongside him which was good, and then I was just covering my side of the track trying to make sure that no-one could come up the inside.

“So I was trying to keep whichever Red Bull I could see in my mirror behind, and I thought Valtteri would be doing the same but obviously, he left the door open for Max, and Max was on the racing line so did a mega job braking into Turn 1.

“Because I was on the inside on the dirt, there was no hope for me.”

That start matched the atmosphere on Sunday 👌 Amazing scenes at lights out in Mexico 🍿#MexicoGP 🇲🇽 #F1 pic.twitter.com/7edfeQxubr — Formula 1 (@F1) November 8, 2021

