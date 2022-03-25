Lewis Hamilton discusses Mercedes car issues

Lewis Hamilton discusses how Mercedes are dealing with the concerns surrounding their cars this season.

Lewis Hamilton was undoubtedly lucky to get a podium place at the weekend, with both Ferrari cars looking superior to Mercedes and Red Bull also looking like they had the edge until both their cars shut down late in the race.

With a solution in place for Red Bull’s fuel system issues already sorted, Hamilton will be hoping that Mercedes have ironed out some of their issues if they want to maintain a lead over their rivals.

While the start of the season drama might seem exciting to fans, Hamilton isn’t enjoying it as much.

“It’s exciting for people watching,” said Hamilton to Sky Sports F1.

“For us, it’s an exciting challenge for sure, but I wish we were in a better position.”

A driver’s point of view

Hamilton aimed to stay positive about the situation during the interview but was clearly frustrated with the issues that the Mercedes cars had to deal with.

🗣️ “I’m hoping things will be a bit better here.” Lewis Hamilton previews the weekend as the Mercedes team gear up for today’s practice session ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 🏎️ pic.twitter.com/eHeHVpLrSF — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 25, 2022

“From a driver’s point of view, it’s not necessarily the most exciting thing when you’re finding some of the problems we have on the track but I’m enjoying pulling together with the whole team.

“Churning through the numbers, being on the Zoom calls, trying to understand the things that we’re facing and how we can try to rectify them.

“We have to go out and try all these things and that challenges you mentally and also as an engineer.”

Hamilton’s teammate, George Russell, was full of praise for his team as he believes the first race of the season proved that their car was reliable even if it wasn’t the fastest.

“I think last weekend was a good reminder that you can’t take reliability for granted and we’ve got to be thankful for all the hard work the guys and girls have done back at the factories to give us a reliable car.”

