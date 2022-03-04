Haas set to drop Nikita Mazepin despite defending him from brutal Jeremy Clarkson comments

Haas mightn’t be keen on keeping Nikita Mazepin despite defending him from Jeremy Clarkson’s comments only a few days ago.

Haas are set to drop Nikita Mazepin despite defending the Russian from comments recently made by Jeremy Clarkson.

Before the decision to remove the Russian GP was finalised, Mazepin sought to keep the event despite knowing the controversy that would surely follow. Mazepin said that he has “always been a big supporter of sports without politics.”

One person who was particularly vocal about their disdain for Mazepin’s comments was Jeremy Clarkson, who has since received backlash for the comments he made due to their offensive nature.

“Nikita Mazepin. You fucking retard. Go and race in Russia on your own. You’d still lose,” tweeted the former Top Gear host.

Nikita Mazepin. You fucking retard. Go and race in Russia on your own. You’d still lose. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) February 24, 2022

Guenther Steiner

Haas boss, Guenther Steiner, decided to defend the Russian driver at the time, saying, “I heard about the tweet from Jeremy Clarkson about it. Maybe it was done in a moment of rage or something because it was quite direct.

“The best thing is to not look at what is there because at the moment, he has nothing to do with this.

“We just need to crack on and see where this ends up and work through it. Hopefully, he can keep his head up and keep on going.”

The kind comments might not have been enough to save Mazepin though as the Russian oligarch’s son is now looking likely to lose his seat.

The loss of Mazepin won’t annoy fans because of any loss of merit, however, as he was more noteworthy for how often he would spin out, earning himself the nickname, ‘Mazespin.’

Mazepin’s track performances could definitely have been enough to get any other driver sacked but the fact that he’s being removed now is causing controversy with some fans claiming the decision is unfair.

While there is no official word on a replacement for Mazepin yet, Pietro Fittipaldi is the name that’s cropping up the most to pair up with Mick Schumacher.

Read More About: f1, Haas