Guenther Steiner lays out serious Nikita Mazepin issues

Guenther Steiner’s harsh words for Nikita Mazepin.

With the release of the fourth season of Formula 1: Drive to Survive, some dramatic moments are starting to come out and one particularly big one is that of Haas boss Guenther Steiner telling Nikita Mazepin, ‘F*****g hell, that’s why people hate you.'”

Mazepin’s attitude towards those around him at Haas certainly didn’t seem to do him any favours with Steiner even having to tell Mazepin that the team were afraid of him.

“First of all I want to tell you that we really try to help you, but you need to help me as well.

“When you speak on the radio, do not be aggressive – you don’t achieve anything.

“They (the engineers) are afraid of you. You are not a p***y. I’m not saying you need to be loved. I’m just saying to be very neutral. Not being ‘Oh this is f*****g s**t’. That doesn’t help anyone.”

Haas never hid the fact that their car last year was subpar and that the focus would instead be placed on preparing for this year rather than fighting a losing battle last season. With that in mind, Steiner’s emphasis on unity within the team makes even more sense as an achievable goal that Mazepin seemed to be messing with.

“If we are not united as a team then we’re all going to s**t. We are getting you closer to Mick [Schumacher].

“I know that is the f***ing frustration, but there is not a magic thing for this car and I think Mick can deal with it better.”

Mick Schumacher

Considering that Schumacher was the top driver at Haas, going by Steiner’s comments, his take on Mazepin’s absence from the team is interesting as he empathised with how the situation wasn’t his fault but still felt that the result was best for the team.

“It’s a shame for Nikita because he can’t do anything about it and it has absolutely nothing to do with him.

“I realise it’s a difficult situation, but a split is the only right option.”

More interestingly, Schumacher claimed that the decision could be a beneficial one, from a sporting point of view.

“From a sporting point of view, this can also be a good decision for the team.

“It had to come to this separation mainly for two reasons: one is the pressure from outside, the other is the fact that Haas is an American team.”

Whether Schumacher is referring to a better atmosphere within the team or the fact he believes Kevin Magnussen to be a better driver than the Russian is unclear but either way, Haas do look like they will put in a better performance this year.

