Haas car reveal shines light on F1 regulation changes

While we still have to wait until Barcelona to see how it performs, the new Haas car design could shed some light on how the new regulations work.

With February 23rd drawing closer, Haas revealing the first of the 2022 cars is sure to get fans excited for the return of F1.

Car changes this year have largely been implemented to improve the competitiveness of races and promote overtaking, which meant that most fans were left speculating about how different the cars would actually look.

With Haas’s new car revealed, the key changes have become apparent. The main changes that were set to occur, according to Sky Sports, were the change to a ground effect floor (to provide more downforce), new wings at the front and back (to narrow airflow and possibly reduce DRS), and the change to 18-inch tyres with wheel winglets (to improve handling).

The team

Team owner, Gene Haas, will be more excited than anyone to leave 2021 behind him after the team decided to focus their time and energy into the 2022 season.

“It’s that time of year where you’re naturally optimistic that the hard work and effort of everyone will translate to a competitive entry on track,” said Haas.

“We made the decision back in 2020 to really channel time and resources into the VF-22, foregoing anything track-related for 2021 – which wasn’t easy to watch.

“Hopefully that decision bears fruit and we return to challenging for points and taking something from the weekends.”

Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin will race for @HaasF1Team in 2022#F1 pic.twitter.com/bV4p2kDZm9 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 23, 2021

The new car is a major shot at redemption for the Haas team with team principal, Guenther Steiner adding, “We all know what the team is capable of.”

“We’ve proved that in the past, and with this new car, born out of a completely new set of regulations and with our new design team in place, I’m confident we can showcase once again that we can compete on weekends.

“It’s been a tremendous effort by everyone involved and now comes the fun part of getting the new car to the circuit and dialling in all the elements. Last season was a long one but I’m confident that 2022 will see us back in the mix with the VF-22.”

One thing that should be noted is that the Haas design isn’t giving away too many secrets as some of the exterior details are being kept quiet until it’s time to race.

Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher are set to return to their seats for the new season.

