Gary Lineker comments on damning video of F1 controversy

Gary Lineker has once again expressed his disapproval for how the end of the F1 season played out with new footage emerging from the incident.

New footage has been unearthed and spread in which F1 race director, Michael Masi, seemed to blindly follow Jonathan Wheatley’s (Red Bull) instructions, a matter Gary Lineker wasn’t happy with.

While the video may not do justice to the reality of the decision, fans were quick to point out that even Masi’s phrasing of “motor racing” when speaking to Toto Wolff (Mercedes) afterwards, seemed to align with the words of Wheatley.

Wheatley said to Masi in the video, “Obviously those lapped cars, you don’t need to let them go right the way around and catch up with the back of the pack, you need to let them go and then we’ve got a motor race on our hands.”

To which, Masi responded, “Understood, just give us a sec.”

The comment that Lineker responded to outlined the situation as it said: “This is shocking. New emerging footage of F1 Abu Dhabi GP containing previously unheard radio.

“Masi essentially executed the instructions of Jonathan Wheatley (Red Bull) without any second thought over its legality or fairness. This should be sickening listening to any fan.”

Lineker simply responded to the video by saying: “smelly.” He had already expressed his unhappiness at the situation when it happened, saying, “What a joke. That stinks.”

Masi’s position

Masi’s position was already being called into question with an inquiry set to take place that could remove him from his position, so, the newly unearthed footage will do little to help his situation.

Martin Brundle, however, recently warned that the reality of getting rid of Masi mightn’t be what F1 fans really want. As more races continue to be added to the seasons, Brundle believes that having more people face the big decisions would be more beneficial.

“If the FIA and F1 want Michael Masi to stay, and if Michael Masi wants to stay, he’s clearly only got one life left. So I don’t know if that’s tenable all around,” said Brundle.

“Who would you replace him with? Be careful what you wish for, I would say in this.

“What I absolutely know for sure is that changing Michael Masi will not fix the problem. This is way too big a job for one person to handle, in a 23-race season that’s only going to grow.”

