F1 introduce new “Brundle clause” after Megan thee Stallion bodyguard incident

Brundle on his new F1 clause.

Sky Sports reporter Martin Brundle seems to be reaching new levels of fame after Megan Thee Stallion’s team attempted to snub him.

The incident came as Martin Brundle attempted to ask Megan Thee Stallion a few questions about the race and while Megan seemed happy to answer, her team were more inclined to keep Brundle away.

In a recent Tweet, Brundle addressed the situation.

I have felt under pressure on the grid before but by people called Senna, Prost, Schumacher, Mansell, Piquet and so on. Bodyguards visiting the grid for the first time don’t bother me, everyone’s got a job to do, but they could maybe learn some manners and respect on our patch 🤔 — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) October 25, 2021

Looks like Sky Sports thought it wise to address the Martin Brundle x Megan Thee Stallion incident this weekend 😂😂 #MexicoGP pic.twitter.com/4bWoiMzcWt — talo ricciardo (@Talodin) November 7, 2021

The aftermath.

Brundle may have slightly mislabeled the clause when it was released, believing it meant that celebrities had to talk to him.

“There have been new rules introduced, that any celebrities on the grid must not have bodyguards any longer,

“It must be the ‘Brundle clause’ and they are obliged to talk to me. I sort of like it if they ignore me, to be honest.”

F1 later clarified that there is no compulsion on celebrities to talk to Brundle or anyone for that matter.

“Celebrities aren’t obliged to do interviews whilst on the grid, but security entourages are no longer allowed to accompany them on there.”

Martin Brundle (McLaren-Peugeot) spoke to reporters after his accident at Suzuka which then saw the race red flagged.

Japanese GP, 6th November 1994. #F1pic.twitter.com/g9QF7Z04Ei — F1 in the 1990s 🚦🏎🏁🏆🍾 (@1990sF1) November 6, 2021

Brundle is there for the fans

As a true fan of the sport, Brundle doesn’t appreciate seeing people use it for their gain without a passion. With so many fans watching from home, Brundle likes to test celebrities every so often.

“I like to call out some of the celebs I think are just using the grid a little bit, if I’m honest. They don’t really have a passion.”

“I know there are millions of fans at home going ‘I should be on that grid. I’m a massive Formula 1 fan, not them’.

“But my claim to fame at last. I get ignored by Megan Thee Stallion, I get biffed out of the way by a man mountain and then told off by a Malfoy lookalike who doubtless was on his first-ever time to a Formula 1 grid.”

