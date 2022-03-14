F1 Drive to Survive producers defend the series from Toto Wolff and Max Verstappen claims

The drama of Formula 1: Drive to Survive has definitely gotten on the wrong side of some of the sports big names.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive has proved to be quite the double-edged sword for F1 teams. While the compelling storylines that go with the sport being captured have really seemed to boost the modern viewership, some of the captured partied aren’t too happy with how they are being portrayed.

“It’s scary how much we let them in,” Toto Wolff said of the series.

“You hate to see yourself in there. They create a spin to the narrative, they put scenes together that didn’t happen.

“I guess you’d say as an insider, ‘well that’s different than how it was,’ but we’re creating entertainment, and that is a new dimension of entertainment.”

Wolff even went one step further and claimed that rivalries were faked, hence his decision to leave the show behind him.

“They faked a few rivalries which don’t really exist, so I decided to not be a part of it and did not give any more interviews after that because then there is nothing you can show.”

Wolff seems to prefer a one-on-one interview and claims that it’s because a dramatic show like that will ‘try to make you look reckless.’

“I am not really a dramatic show kind of person, I just want facts and real things to happen.

“The problem is they will always position you in a way they want, so whatever you say, they will try to make you look reckless or trying to make you… whatever fits the story of the series.

“So I never really liked that. I prefer to just have a one-on-one interview with the person who would like to know me.”

The response

The power that people seem to believe the show has, has really spiralled out of control with some even believing that the controversial end to last season was planned out.

The show’s producers even felt the need to clarify the absurdity of the claims.

“It’s just people under enormous pressure making decisions in the moment,” said producer James Gay-Rees to BBC.

“There’s no way anybody was thinking: ‘Will this play well on Netflix?'”

As well as Toto Wolff, Max Verstappen also commented that the rivalries in the show were faked but Gay-Rees claims there’s nothing that anyone has pointed tot that’s been an inaccuracy.

“It’s a headline that everybody’s jumped on, but I think it’s a very subtle thing.

“Nobody could point to any misrepresentations or inaccuracies in the series.”

Drive to Survive Season 4: The Official Trailer 👀 Full series lands on @netflix *this Friday* March 11 🍿#F1 #DriveToSurvive pic.twitter.com/Dddzv0a4Fu — Formula 1 (@F1) March 9, 2022

Read More About: f1, max verstappen, toto wolff