Christian Horner questions Lewis Hamilton’s actions following “over the limit” comments

Christian Horner defends Max Verstappen’s driving after Lewis Hamilton describes it as “over the limit”

Lewis Hamilton wasn’t too fond of Max Verstappen’s driving after the two collided in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, but Red Bull boss, Christian Horner, felt it was Hamilton whose driving was questionable.

The incident, which resulted in a penalty for Verstappen, caused quite the controversy with Hamilton claiming that Verstappen’s braking had been hazardous.

Christian Horner insisted that the decision had been to let Hamilton overtake there but Hamilton instead was at fault for speeding into the back of Verstappen.

“I think race control struggles with it as well… We feel hard done by with the five-second penalty and then the incident where Lewis has driven right up the back of Max.

“They’ll go and explain in front of the stewards but Max was trying to give the place up, we were trying to give the place up.

“I don’t know if he’s messing around for the DRS [Drag Reduction System] line there but it was clear that we were giving the place up. We had informed race control that’s what we were going to do.”

The Explanation

Horner claims that his team had been informed they had to give up their position to Hamilton or suffer the consequences of a penalty by race director Michael Masi.

After being told this, Horner says he let Masi know that they would comply but the message seemed not to have made it to Hamilton.

“Michael was adamant that you have a choice or it’s going to the stewards, at which point you know it’s going to be a penalty so we said, ‘Ok we’ll give the place up and we informed race control.

“It’s weird though because Lewis is slowing down behind him. It sounds like he’s lifted off so it’s like he didn’t want to pass him there because of the DRS.

“I think that we were trying to give the place up and then Lewis drives up the back of Max’s car and obviously we’ve picked up quite a bit of damage with that so it’s very frustrating. Very annoying.”

