Christian Horner reacts to Michael Masi’s removal from Race Director role

Christian Horner disapproves of the way Michael Masi was treated following the controversial conclusion of the 2021 season.

In recent weeks, two major developments have come through on the road to the 2022 F1 season, with one being the return of Lewis Hamilton and the other being the removal of Michael Masi from his position as Race Director.

Christian Horner revealed on talkSport that he thought the latter was unfortunate and that he believes the decision was harsh.

“It’s a difficult one. It’s the FIA’s business. I think it’s harsh, I think that he was in a very difficult position last year and we felt like a lot of decisions went against us last year.”

Horner believes that some good has come of the situation as more measures are being taken to ensure the fairest results at the end of the day but, personally, he does believe that Michael Masi unfairly had too much pressure placed upon him.

“When you look at what he has at his disposal in terms of resources, compared to what the teams have, it’s such a massive, massive difference.

“It’s good to see them bringing in things like the VAR equivalent and they’re bringing back one of the most experienced guys, Herbie Blash.

“I just think there was so much pressure put on the removal of Michael. That’s not right, that was my personal feeling.”

🏎 “The car is a big factor.” 🏆 “Before going to Mercedes, Lewis had won one championship.” 🔥 “If we can give Max a car, currently he is the best driver in the world.” Christian Horner says an improved car will give Verstappen a huge advantage over Hamilton this season. pic.twitter.com/YoHqFpmeyf — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 21, 2022

Mercedes mistakes

Considering how the end of last season had been such a controversial one, the possibility of revisiting the last race in some way or apologising to Hamilton came up but Horner doesn’t believe that Masi’s decision breached the rules.

He also doesn’t believe that they were breached enough to overshadow the fact that Mercedes’ loss came down to their own mistake.

“It’s done now, I think that he didn’t actually do anything wrong in accordance with the rules.

“I think that it’s a bit of a smokescreen because when you look back at that race, Mercedes had two opportunities to pit.

“There was a virtual safety car and then there was a safety car. The driver was looking to pit two times and they left him out and that’s what exposed him at the end of the race.

“Tactically we got it right on the day and it’s all small margins.”

BREAKING: FIA confirms Michael Masi has been removed from his position as race director. pic.twitter.com/F5s1dFULFk — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) February 17, 2022

