Max Verstappen fears an unexpected issue could hinder all F1 drivers this season

Red Bull have finally revealed their new car, RB18, for the 2022 season but Max Verstappen believes there’s quite a big issue

While Verstappen wouldn’t be expected to be particularly emotive at the car reveal, he did make it clear that he was eager to get behind the wheel.

“A lot is unknown about the car so I feel good. What is important is that you prepare yourself in the best way possible, physically but in terms of the car, you don’t know,” said Verstappen to Sky Sports F1.

“So, I think that’s also why I’m very curious to see how the car’s behaving on the track.”

One particularly interesting point that Verstappen did bring up was that the new tyres could be problematic.

“For me, the biggest thing is just the view in the cockpit. With these big tyres, to hit an apex and some tight corners is a bit more difficult.”

The tire size issue could affect most drivers this season as changes were mandatory and not just a decision from Red Bull.

The car

Christian Horner seemed more than happy as they revealed RB18, however, claiming the new car wouldn’t share a single component with its predecessor.

While revealing the car, Horner claimed that regulation changes meant the whole philosophy of how the car should work did too.

When asked what has changed, Horner responded, “Basically everything.”

“With the new regulations change, the whole philosophy of the regulations has altered from last year, so, that means that every single component is brand new this year.

“With it being a ground effect car, with it being designed to make overtaking, hopefully, easier, the car’s easier to follow each other, that’s the whole philosophy of how we design these cars. It’s a steep learning curve, it’s steep for everyone and it’s a race of development from the first race to the last race.”

When the car does reach the first race, however, Horner claims things could change greatly.

“By the time we get to the first race, the car’s not going to look very much like this.”

