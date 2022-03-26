Christian Horner claims Formula 1 won’t be bullied by terrorism concerns

Christian Horner and other Team principals confirm that they are happy to proceed with Saudi Arabian GP.

The decision to continue with the Saudi Arabian GP was one that wasn’t taken lightly but it seems to be one that the heads of each F1 team are backing with the likes of Christian Horner, Guenther Steiner and Toto Wolff all saying they’re comfortable continuing.

When speaking on the decision to continue with the race despite safety concerns, there were many different messages but all of which seemed to indicate confidence in the safety of the event.

Christian Horner, Red Bull’s team principal, seemed to issue a stronger message than most, however, claiming that F1 would not be bullied by acts of terrorism.

“I think the sport has to stand together collectively. Any act of terrorism cannot be condoned and sport shouldn’t be bullied into a position. A situation like that just isn’t acceptable.

“Stefano and the president are dealing with it, there has been all of the assurances from the organisers and we’ll be going racing.”

Safety

Most of the other team bosses took a softer angle on the matter, claiming that they were confident the event was being taken care of properly.

“It was a good meeting, the drivers are going to talk now at a drivers’ meeting,” said Mercedes boss, Toto Wolff.

“We are the team principals, we’ve been assured we are protected here and it’s probably the safest place you can be in Saudi Arabia at the moment and that’s why we are racing.”

Guenther Steiner of Haas also agreed and claimed that if the security were happy enough to have their families there then he could see no issues.

“From the organisers and from the ministers speaking to us, telling us what they’re doing with their own families here.

“Nobody’s closer to ourselves than our own family and if they can have them here, I feel safe. I just spoke with our team and told them I feel safe. I told them I would not do anything if I wasn’t feeling safe and feeling safe for them.”

🗣️ “I would not do anything if I wasn’t feeling safe, and I do feel safe.” Guenther Steiner and more Team Principals share their views on the decision for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to go ahead after yesterday’s attack. pic.twitter.com/JC8gAD6UbT — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 26, 2022

