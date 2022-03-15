A beginner’s guide to F1 2022

A guide to F1 2022

With so many new fans coming to F1 since the success of Drive to Survive and the highly competitive season that we witnessed between Mercedes and Red Bull, there can be so much to learn. So, here’s a quick guide on what you need to know for this upcoming season if you’re new enough to the sport.

The new cars

While there was a lot of talk about the new cars being introduced, early predictions suggested there wouldn’t be anything too different when Mercedes Technical Director Mike Elliott spoke.

The idea is that the cars will probably look different and will promote closer racing is something that excited fans but Elliot said “The overall performance of the new cars is probably not going to be very different from the old. Obviously, the intention of these regulations was to try and improve overtaking, and it will be a little bit of time before we can see whether that’s actually happened,” in a Mercedes’ ‘Road to 2022’ video.

Since that video, the cars have actually been revealed and the reality could be quite a bit off the forecast. After Barcelona’s tests were completed the reality of the cars became apparent. The early times are looking fast and much faster than would have been expected.

While the new times mightn’t look faster than last year’s yet, a lot can be expected to change before the season starts, especially if Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly is correct.

“The 2021 cars were amazing to drive and I think our starting point in terms of performance is not so far from last year.

“So considering all the development that we’re going to see at the start of the season and over the next couple of months, I think we will see pretty much a similar performance.

For a more in-depth look at the changes, feel free to check out this video or this one.

Schedule

If you’re wondering, what’s new in this years schedule, firstly, there are 22 races listed in this year’s calendar with a new race set for Miami.

While the Russian GP has had to be scrapped due to the country’s conflict with Ukraine, some courses have been brought back into the lineup following the easing of Covid restrictions.

A statement from the F1 website read, “The plan is for that (Covid) situation to be redressed in 2022, with the likes of Suzuka, Montreal and Melbourne all back on the calendar, after all three events were forced to be cancelled in 2021.”

There are also some, arguably, less favourable decisions with the Monaco weekend being shortened to three days and the year set to end at the earlier stage of mid-November. Fans mightn’t be too upset with that though when they get to enjoy more regular weekly racing action.

The full F1 calendar for the year is available here.

One notable exception from the calendar is China with current pandemic restrictions set to prevent them from hosting.

Michael Masi

One big name outside of the drivers and teams that had a massive influence over last season’s championship was former race director Micahel Masi. Masi has since been removed from his position with the role now split between two others.

One other bone of contention that has been addressed in the wake of last season’s controversy came from communications between the teams and the race director with the option for both parties to communicate being removed as a result.

The issue was addressed after a video was leaked of Red Bull’s sporting director, Jonathan Wheatley, talking to Masi and seemed to feed him the lines he later used to defend his controversial decision to Toto Wolff.

Big team changes

While most drivers haven’t changed this season, there are a few exceptions. The most recent of which being the replacement of Nikita Mazepin with former Haas driver Kevin Magnussen, following restrictions that cost the son of the Russian Oligarch his place with the Haas team. The decision still draws a lot of attention as Mazepin continues to speak out against the team over the unfair dismissal.

Guanyou Zhou also managed to grab himself an F1 seat this season taking the place of Antonio Giovinazzi at Alpha Romeo. Giovanazzi had been a favourite to join Haas ahead of Magnussen. Zhou has managed to make history with his move, becoming the first Chinese driver to race in Formula 1.

In a more direct replacement situation, Alex Albon joined Williams to replace George Russell, who replaced Valterri Bottas at Mercedes following Bottas’s move to Alpha Romeo since Kimi Raikkonen retired.

If that sounds complicated then this list will show each team as it stands.

It’s RACE WEEK and a NEW ERA for @F1… NEW SEASON, NEW REGULATIONS, NEW CARS.

10 TEAMS

20 DRIVERS

What to expect

While asking what to expect can only lead to a vague answer based completely off speculation, there are a few takeaways that seem quite clear. Mercedes and Red Bull will most likely remain at each other’s throats, the change in cars could see a bit of a reshuffle on the leaderboard, and the change in drivers will also present new dynamics for most teams with Haas most likely coming out the best from this.

So, if there was one prediction I’d be making after all this, it’s that Haas will see the greatest improvement of any team. Yes, that is a particularly easy call to make but with Magnussen’s positivity matching the atmosphere that Guenther Steiner is seeking and with the team having spent a lot of time last year designing a car for this year, they should definitely improve from a particularly bad season last year.

In terms of top finishes, it’s far too early to predict what changes will be made to the cars and what dynamics will work out but if the warm-up stages are anything to go by, Max Verstappen will surely be the favourite going into this season.

Test laps are only a small indicator and if anyone is likely to improve as the season progresses, you can be sure Hamilton will be there to challenge.

(All information correct up to March 15th)

