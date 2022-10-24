Zach Tuohy signs new deal with Geelong Cats

Zach Tuohy will have the chance to break Jim Stynes’ record next year after signing a new one-year contract extension with the Geelong Cats.

Portlaoise native Tuohy could break the record for the most AFL games played by an Irishman next year, after it was confirmed that his professional Aussie rules career would continue with Geelong.

Tuohy played his 250th AFL game last month in the Cats’ grand final victory against the Sydney Swans, which put him just 14 games behind Stynes’ record of 264 games.

Zach Tuohy signs contract extension with the Geelong Cats.

Geelong general manager of football Simon Lloyd was full of praise for Tuohy, as well as for Tom Hawkins, Isaac Smith, Tom Atkins and Zach Guthrie, all of whom have signed new deals with the Cats.

“Zach and Isaac, among a long list of players at our club, are key reasons why we have been able to achieve what we have this year,” Lloyd said.

“Both are experienced big-game players on the field and they drive standards across the club off of it, but equally, they are exceptional people who we are very proud to call Geelong players.”

Fast & Furious Five 🏎🔥 5 Premiership Cats locked in! 5 Key Cats Commit 📘: https://t.co/yHudnFIGUp pic.twitter.com/ozpqn6AgSe — Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) October 24, 2022

The Portlaoise man is still going strong.

Tuohy won the AFL Premiership for the first time this year, and success certainly didn’t come quickly for the 32-year-old, having first played in the competition for Carlton back in 2011.

Having made the move to Geelong in 2017, Tuohy recently admitted on Colm ‘Wooly’ Parkinson’s Smaller Fish podcast that he doesn’t believe that he would still be playing if he didn’t join the Cats.

“Had I stayed at Carlton or gone to any other club, I’m very confident I’d be well retired by now. I wouldn’t have played anywhere near as many finals, I certainly wouldn’t have won one,” Tuohy said.

“It takes balls to do what Geelong have done for the last 10 years. It takes balls to hold onto more senior players when you’re not winning.”

The move ended up working out extremely well for both Tuohy and Geelong, and both could enjoy even more success together in 2023.

Read More About: Geelong Cats, zach tuohy