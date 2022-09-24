Irish duo Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor win AFL with Geelong Cats

Zach Tuohy and Mark O’Connor have become the second and third Irishmen to win the AFL after Geelong eased past the Sydney Swans in the grand final.

Geelong proved to be far too strong for the Sydney Swans in the decider, as they outscored them by 133 points to 52 points in a one-sided encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Cats were dominant right from the off, as they led 41-6 after the first quarter, which left the Swans with a mountain to climb. Sydney never came close to overcoming that challenge as Geelong put in a composed performance throughout the game.

Although Sydney were much improved in the second quarter, they were outscored by 38 points in the third quarter to end any hopes of a comeback for the Swans.

Both Tuohy and O’Connor started for Geelong as the Cats ended their 11-year wait for and AFL title, having topped the table after 22 rounds of regular season action.

Irish duo make history in the AFL.

Laois’ Tuohy and Kerry’s O’Connor have joined a very exclusive club, as Tadhg Kennelly was the sole Irishman to have won an AFL title before today.

Kennelly became the first Irish AFL champion in 2005 when the Sydney Swans edged past the West Coast Eagles, although the same side never came close to adding to their trophy haul today.

Although Kennelly is unlikely to have enjoyed watching the Swans, with whom he spent his entire AFL career, being resoundingly beaten, he may take comfort in Tuohy and O’Connor’s triumph.

Kennelly does still remain as the only player to have won both an All-Ireland Football Championship and the AFL, as he lifted the Sam Maguire with his native Kerry back in 2009.

It was a historic day for more than one reason for Tuohy, as he not only won the AFL title for the first time, but also made his 250th appearance in the tournament.

Tuohy is behind only the late Jim Stynes in the list of Irishmen who have played the most games in the AFL, as the Dubliner played for Melbourne on 264 occasions.

