TV Guide for an action-packed weekend of sport

by Eoin Harte

Rejoice sports fans, for there’s plenty of action on our screens this weekend in the form of All-Ireland Gaelic football semi-finals, Premier League action and international rugby.

You can watch it all from the comfort of your home, or even from a pub/restaurant, and there’s more than enough sport on TV to keep you busy all weekend.

Check out all the sport on TV that you can sink your teeth into below.

Football

Friday

5.30pm – Barnsley vs Bournemouth in the EFL Championship on Sky Sports Football.

Saturday

12.30pm – Burnley vs Everton in the Premier League on BT Sport 1 and Reading vs Nottingham Forest in the EFL Championship on Sky Sports Main Event.

3pm – Man City vs Fulham in the Premier League on BT Sport 1.

5.30pm – Man United vs West Ham in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

8pm – Chelsea vs Leeds United in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

Sunday

12pm – West Brom vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

2.15pm – Sheffield United vs Leicester City in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event.

4.30pm – Tottenham vs Arsenal in the Premier League on Sky Sports Main Event

6.40pm – Shamrock Rovers vs Dundalk in the FAI Cup final on RTE 2.

7.15pm – Liverpool vs Wolves in the Premier League on Amazon Prime Video.

Rugby

Friday

7.35pm – Connacht vs Benetton in the Pro14 on TG4.

Saturday

8.45am – Australia vs Argentina in the Tri Nations on Sky Sports Main Event

12.00pm – Fiji vs Georgia in the Autumn Nations Cup on Premier Sports 1.

2.15pm – Ireland vs Scotland in the Autumn Nations Cup on RTE 2.

4.45PM – Wales vs Italy in the Autumn Nations Cup on Premier Sports 2.

Sunday

2pm – England vs France in the Autumn Nations Cup final on Premier Sports 1.

GAA

Saturday

5.30pm – Dublin vs Cavan in the All-Ireland football semi-final on RTE 2 and Sky Sports Mix.

Sunday

3.30pm – Mayo vs Tipperary in the All-Ireland football semi-final on RTE 2 and Sky Sports Mix

Other sports

Friday

7pm – The second round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic on the PGA Tour is on Sky Sports Golf.

Saturday

6.30am – The final round of the Golf in Dubai Championship is on Sky Sports Golf.

1.15pm – Horse racing from Sandow and Aintree on Virgin Media One.

9pm – The third round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic on the PGA Tour is on Sky Sports Golf.

Sunday

3am – UFC Fight Night: Hermanson vs Vettori on BT Sport 1.

1.40pm – The John Durkan Memorial Chase at Punchestown on Racing TV.

5.05pm – The Formula 1 Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain on Sky Sports F1.

9pm – The final round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic on the PGA Tour is on Sky Sports Golf.

