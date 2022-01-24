Six athletes selected by Team Ireland to compete in Beijing Winter Olympics

Ireland will send six athletes to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which starts on the 4th of February.

Team Ireland will compete in its eighth Winter Olympics in Beijing next month, and will send a team of six to represent the country, with four having previously competed, while there will be two first-time Olympians.

American-born Seamus O’Connor will compete at his third Winter Olympics in Beijing, having previously competed at the Sochi Games in 2014 and the Pyeongchang Games in 2018.

O’Connor, who qualifies for Ireland through his paternal grandparents, competes in the snowboard halfpipe and was the flag bearer for Ireland at the closing ceremony in Sochi, and at the opening ceremony in Pyeongchang.

Joining O’Connor on Team Ireland for 2022 is Tess Arbez, Jack Gower, Thomas Maloney Westgaard, Brendan ‘Bubba’ Newby, and Elsa Desmond.

Arbez, who was born in Vétraz-Monthoux in France, competes in alpine skiing and has roots in Carlow and Dublin.

Gower, who was born in the UK, also competes in alpine skiing and qualifies for Ireland through a Dublin-born grandmother.

Maloney Westgaard, who was born and raised in Norway to a Norwegian father and Irish mother, competes in cross country skiing, while Newby, who was born in Cork and raised in Utah, is competing in freestyle skiing.

Desmond, who was born and raised in the UK, qualifies for Ireland through her Cavan roots, and will become the first Irish athlete to compete in luge.

‘There was a lot of competition to get on the team.’

Team Ireland Chef de Mission Nancy Chillingworth praised each of the athletes for their resilience, after a tough couple of years which has been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The resilience and determination that these athletes displayed throughout the qualification process and throughout the challenges with which they were faced is a credit to them and we are very much looking forward to supporting them as they achieve their dreams in Beijing 2022,” Chillingworth said.

“Throughout the past few years, due to Covid, athletes have endured changes to qualification pathways, experience cancelled qualification events, and have adapted their training on a continuous basis to ensure they could be as prepared can be. The fear of a positive test has peppered their journey, and yet still, their steely focus has been commendable.

“There was a lot of competition to get on the team, and while the focus over the coming weeks will naturally be on the team, it is important to acknowledge the commitment and resilience shown by those athletes who missed out on qualification. I have no doubt that they too will have their opportunity to shine in the future.”

Image credit: Olympic Federation of Ireland.