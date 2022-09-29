Shane Ryan aiming for Olympic final after undergoing major shoulder operation

Shane Ryan’s dream of reaching an Olympic final is once again a possibility as his recovery from a major shoulder operation continues.

The American-born Irish swimmer specialises in the 100m backstroke, although he was prevented from taking part in that event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to “persistent shoulder pain”.

Ryan had reached the semi-final of the 100m backstroke event at the Rio Olympics in 2016 as a 22-year-old, although he did manage to swim in Tokyo all the same, as he took part in the 100m butterfly and men’s 4 x 200, freestyle relay.

Although those disciplines were less demanding on his shoulder, Ryan was always aware that he would need surgery and went under the knife late last year.

The Olympian was speaking at the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s inaugural Make A Difference Athletes’ Fund Golf Tournament at The K Club and revealed that he is very pleased with his progress after his major surgery.

Shane Ryan on his recovery from a shoulder surgery.

“It was a big shoulder surgery. I got my labrum all patched up and then they ended up cutting my bicep and sewing it to the bone. So it was a pretty big surgery,” Ryan admitted.

“But look, I’ve had absolutely amazing support from Sport Ireland and the Irish Olympic Council. They were always very good and very supportive throughout everything.

“It’s a big surgery, it’s going to take its time, but once we get this shoulder sorted we’ll be absolutely flying. It’s going really well. I got to compete at Europeans only eight months after the surgery, which is phenomenal. I did somewhat pretty OK.

“There are a lot of positives coming out of that meet. So now we’re back in it, we’re back training away, but you’ve got to look at it as a long-term game.

“We’re looking for Paris, we’re not looking for any other meets coming up because that’s the main one; to try to go to my third Olympics.”

SEMI FINAL Shane Ryan moves on in the 50m Backstroke, winning heat 1 in 25.33, he’s through to the semi-final in 12th place.#Roma2022 #teamarenaIRL pic.twitter.com/SzM7gepl7Y — Swim Ireland (@swimireland) August 14, 2022

Reaching an Olympic final remains the goal.

Ryan’s shoulder injury meant he never had a realistic chance of reaching an event final in Tokyo, but he is confident that he can build on his semi-final appearance in Rio now that he is on the mend.

“I’m definitely capable of making a final. In my first Olympics I was able to go into the semi-finals, which is good because I was quite young,” Ryan said.

“Then in Tokyo the shoulder had another say in it but it would have been the semi-finals with the time I made, even with a bum shoulder. I was going at Olympic A standard with a really bad shoulder.

“So my thoughts on why I still put myself through all this pain and pressure and stress is that we got the shoulder fixed. How fast can I actually be now with a good shoulder? That’s what’s driving me every day and making me wake up every morning.”

While the 100m backstroke is Ryan’s specialised event, he is open to changing lanes after impressing in events he hasn’t focused on.

“Currently I’m holding 17 Irish senior records, which is really cool. But that’s not just in backstroke; that’s in freestyle, that’s in butterfly. Leading up to Tokyo I was only 0.1 seconds off the A standard in the 100m freestyle. So that was really close,” Ryan explained.

“If I focused more on 100m freestyle, that could be a big event. But even in the Olympics, I was able to swim in the 100m fly. I don’t swim 100m butterfly, but I’m only 0.9, 0.8 off the Olympic A standard in that event, and I don’t even train in it.

“I didn’t swim in that event for like eight months and then I just rocked up at the Olympics and swam in it. If I work on that there could be a lot of potential. So I’m very lucky to have that.

“Yes, 100m backstroke is my main thing, but I think we’re looking more towards the 100m butterfly maybe because there’s untapped potential I think there.”

Shane Ryan has no doubts over leaving the US to come to Ireland.

Ryan was born and raised in Pennsylvania but holds Irish citizenship through his father Thomas, who emigrated from Portarlington in County Laois to the United States in the 1980s.

Upon switching his international allegiance to Ireland, Ryan left the United States as a 20-year-old and hasn’t looked back since.

“I am home. Ireland is my home, it’s been my home for the past eight years now. I’m very comfortable here. I have good support around myself here,” Ryan commented.

“I could see myself living here for sure [after my swimming career]. My girlfriend’s from here too. I never really had any doubts. Once I made the decision to move over here I’ve had the support from my friends and had the support from my family.

“It’s tough that I don’t get to see my family and friends but it’s all worth it because they support me and I’m doing what I love.

“I’m 28 years old and preparing for my third Olympics, there’s not that many 28 year-olds in the world who can get to say that. I’m very happy with where I’m at and I’m looking forward to the future.”

Pictured is two-time Olympian, Shane Ryan (Swimming), at the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s inaugural Make A Difference Athletes’ Fund Golf Tournament at The K Club.

The tournament saw 120 participants play the Palmer South Course at the K Club, as Olympians past and present, alongside dignitaries from across the Irish sporting and sponsorship spheres and partners and friends of the Irish Olympic Family came together at the iconic Kildare venue to get behind the Make A Difference Fund.

The fund will be distributed directly back to Team Ireland athletes and hopefuls to help support the costs involved in their pursuit of excellence as they strive towards Paris 2024.

Read More About: olympics, shane ryan, swimming