Serena Williams announces her retirement from professional tennis

Serena Williams has announced her impending retirement from professional tennis, having made her debut back in 1995 as a 14-year-old.

Williams will play in the upcoming US Open, as well as in smaller lead-up tournaments, although she has indicated that the fourth and final major of the year will be her last.

The American has played less frequently in recent times, and won her first singles match in over a year at the National Bank Open in Toronto on Monday, but she will now walk away from the sport on a permanent basis.

Williams announced her decision in Vogue and cited her desire to have another child as a key reason behind her retirement, which she prefers to refer to as an “evolution”.

“Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair,” Williams wrote.

“If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family. Maybe I’d be more of a Tom Brady if I had that opportunity.

“Don’t get me wrong: I love being a woman, and I loved every second of being pregnant with Olympia. I was one of those annoying women who adored being pregnant and was working until the day I had to report to the hospital—although things got super complicated on the other side.

“And I almost did do the impossible: A lot of people don’t realize that I was two months pregnant when I won the Australian Open in 2017. But I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give.

“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people.

“Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”

Williams is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, having won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, as well as 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, all of which she won with her sister Venus.

Her haul of 23 Grand Slam singles titles is second to only Margaret Court, who won 24 titles between 1960 and 1973.

