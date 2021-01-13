Ronnie O’Sullivan credits his ‘Premier League temperament’ for Ding win

Ronnie O’Sullivan came back from the brink of defeat to stun Ding Junhui in the final frame to keep his Masters hopes alive.

The Rocket looked to have lost his shot at an eighth Masters title as he trailed Ding by 5-3, but the Chinese player missed a long red, allowing Ronnie back into the match.

The world champion won that frame, eventually dragging himself back level with Ding, before he was handed a 6-5 victory when his opponent attempted a long shot at a brown ball.

“It’s a big match and it’s not always going to go your way, so you’ve just got to suck it up sometimes.

“I never doubt my ability to stick in there and my match-player temperament and bottle-wise I know I’m Premier League in that department,” O’Sullivan said.

‘Winning and losing is not important’

The Englishman enjoyed the challenge from the 2011 Masters winner, as the pair played out one of the more exciting games in recent history.

“I enjoy every game I play, even if I play absolutely terribly. I watched the Lance Armstrong documentary the other day and I just couldn’t relate to that intensity.

“I’m not that sort of character. I’m a bit more chilled out really. It’s unbelievable but there are people who feel like that. I wouldn’t enjoy my career if I put in that much effort and wanted to win that bad.

“For me, winning and losing is not important because you’re going to win and you’re going to lose. Your career goes on for quite a while,” O’Sullivan told Betfred.

The Rocket also revealed that the lockdown was doing wonders for his physical health as there isn’t a whole lot else to do at the moment.

“I’ve been spending six hours a day on the practice table religious for weeks, because I have not much else to do really.

“I’ve probably the fittest I’ve been for 10 years. I’m running 45 miles a week at the moment and I’m more excited about that than anything else,” O’Sullivan said.

