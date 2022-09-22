Roger Federer to play last match of career alongside Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer will play for one final time alongside Rafael Nadal in a doubles match at the Laver Cup in London.

20-time Grand Slam winner Federer will partner a fellow great of tennis in the final match of his career in Nadal, who himself has won an all-time record of 22 Grand Slam titles.

The 41-year-old announced his retirement last week and revealed that he would play for the final time at an ATP Tour event at the Laver Cup, and it will prove to be a memorable ending for the Swiss tennis star.

Although Federer and Nadal have competed against each other many times over the course of their careers, they will share a tennis court for one last time as team mates, when they take on Jack Sock and Francis Tiafoe.

The Laver Cup pits the best European tennis players against the best of the rest of the world, with 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic among those representing Europe this weekend.

Roger Federer pays tribute to Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Federer said he was glad to have Nadal and Djokovic on his team for his final tennis tournament, having come up against them so many times in the past.

“I’m super excited to have them on our team and my team, and not having to play against them in my last match,” Federer said.

“Of course it’s super special playing with Rafa. It feels really different, just walking out on court and having the chance to play with the likes of Rafa or Novak [Djokovic] also in the past.

“It’s been an amazing experience for me, so to be able to do that one more time, I’m sure it’s going to be wonderful. I’ll try my very best and hope to be good out there. Of course I’ll enjoy it, but it will be hard.”

“I’m super excited to have them on our team… and not having to play against them on my last match.”@rogerfederer can’t wait to get out there one final time with Team Europe.#LaverCup pic.twitter.com/FCcHLdJ6tQ — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 22, 2022

The tennis great last played in a singles match in July 2021.

The Swiss tennis great will play with Nadal on the first day of the Laver Cup, although he will be replaced by alternate Matteo Berrettini, who will take Federer’s place in the singles match on the second day.

Federer has not played in a singles match since July 7th 2021 in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, as injuries have hampered his ability to compete in the last year.

