Roger Federer bids emotional farewell to tennis

Roger Federer was moved to tears as he bid his farewell to tennis after a remarkable professional career that started back in 1998.

Alongside his long-timer rival in Rafael Nadal, Federer couldn’t finish his career with a victory, as the duo fell to defeat in a doubles match at the Laver Cup against Jack Sock and Francis Tiafoe.

The result was of secondary importance on the day however, as the world of tennis said goodbye to Federer, as the Swiss great bowed out at the age of 41.

Federer was brought to tears during his farewell speech, while his doubles team mate Nadal was also seen shedding a tear in a show of utmost respect to the man who was so often his greatest rival.

Roger Federer lets his emotions out after final match.

“It has been a wonderful day. I told the guys I’m happy, I’m not sad. It feels great to be here and I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time,” Federer said.

“Everything was the last time. Funny enough with all the matches, being with the guys, and having family and friends, I didn’t feel the stress so much even if I felt something would go during the match.

“I am so glad I made it through and the match was great. I couldn’t be happier. Of course playing with Rafa on the same team, having all the guys here, the legends, Rocket [Rod Laver], Stefan Edberg, thank you.

“It does feel like a celebration to me. I wanted to feel like this at the end and it is exactly what I hoped for so thank you. It has been a perfect journey and I would do it all over again.”

The Swiss great won 21 Grand Slam titles.

Federer bows out after 24 years as a professional tennis player having won 21 Grand Slam titles, the first of which was in Wimbledon back in 2003.

Only Nadal and Novak Djokovic have won more Grand Slam titles in the men’s game, both of whom were at the Laver Cup to bid a fond farewell to Federer.

