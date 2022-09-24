Paul O’Donovan has hilariously understated reaction to another gold medal

Paul O’Donovan wasn’t exactly overcome with emotion after he won a fifth consecutive gold medal at the World Rowing Championships.

Ireland picked up yet another gold medal in rowing, as O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy eased to another win in the men’s lightweight double skulls.

The Irish duo won gold at last month’s European Rowing Championships in Munich and again proved to be too good for their competitors at Racice in the Czech Republic in another comfortable victory.

O’Donovan has now won gold medals at the last five World Championships in either the single or double skulls, along with an Olympic gold medal and three European Championships gold medals.

Winning has clearly become the norm for the Cork man, as he gave a hilariously understated reaction to his latest triumph in a post-race interview with RTE.

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy react to another gold medal.

“Oh it’s fine, yeah,” when asked how he felt after another gold medal triumph.

“There’s no expectation or pressure really. I think that’s just something people talk about. We wouldn’t be too concerned about what people think.”

McCarthy was more expressive than his partner, although he already had one eye on the future as he promised the duo’s new approach would stand to them in the years to come.

“I’m happy. We decided to come here without our usual preparation so I’m really proud of how we approached it,” McCarthy explained.

“I think regardless of the medal, the trust we had in each other to prepare the way we did I think is really going to stand to us in the next few years and stood to us this year as well. So yeah, I’m really happy and proud.”

“It’s fine yeah” Paul O’Donovan not getting carried away with a fifth consecutive World Rowing Championship gold medal. Fintan McCarthy admits to being “really happy” | 📺 Watch #WRChamps live now on @RTEOne and @RTEPlayer https://t.co/nKLXOjzjmg #WRCHRacice pic.twitter.com/YHhs69l9VU — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 24, 2022

No signs of slowing down.

O’Donovan and McCarthy aren’t showing any signs of slowing down, and as they are 28 and 25 years old respectively, their successful partnership should continue for a while yet.

The Olympics is less than two years away already, and their recent exploits means that the Irish duo are very much on the right path to winning another gold medal at the Games in Paris.

Should one of them be unavailable for one reason or another in 2024, they’ll have an excellent replacement in Gary O’Donovan, who won silver with his brother at the 2016 Olympics.

