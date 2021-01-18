Nick Kyrgios calls Novak Djokovic a ‘tool’ for quarantine demands

Nick Kyrgios has branded Novak Djokovic a “tool” after the Serbian reportedly sent a list of demands about quarantine restrictions to Australian Open chiefs.

Djokovic, the world’s top-ranked tennis player was reported to have sent a letter Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley, asking for looser restrictions for players quarantining.

This was after 72 players lost their practice privileges after being onboard three separate flights to Melbourne which all had passengers who recorded positive coronavirus tests.

According to Spanish tennis publication, Punto de Break, Djokovic has called for the length of isolation to be reduced, better quality food, players to be allowed to see their coaches, more fitness equipment and for as many players to be moved to private houses.

‘Ridiculous scenes.’

Australian tennis player Kyrgios, who has been at the centre of controversy himself on a number of occasions, was not impressed by the Serbian player’s requests.

“Djokovic is a tool. I don’t mind Bernie [Bernard Tomic] but his Mrs obviously has no perspective, ridiculous scenes,” Kyrgios wrote on Twitter.

In the news report shared by Kyrgios, Tomic’s girlfriend Vanessa Sierra is seen complaining about their food being called as well as complaining about having to wash her own hair in her hotel room.

“This is the worst part of quarantine: I don’t wash my own hair. I’ve never washed my own hair. It’s just not something that I do. I normally have hairdressers that do it twice a week for me.

“This is the situation that we’re dealing with. ‘I can’t wait to get out of quarantine just so I can get my hair done,” Sierra said in a YouTube video she posted.

Locals in Melbourne are unlikely to have much sympathy for the tennis players and their companions, having spent 112 days in a strict lockdown last year.

