Nick Kyrgios lashes out at umpire for time violation call

Nick Kyrgios halted play and called an umpire “peanuts” for being given a time violation during a Murray River Open match with Harry Bourchier.

The Australian tennis player has once again found himself at the centre of controversy as he clashed with an umpire who claimed he had used up his allotted 25-second limit.

Kyrgios appeared to going through his service motion when the umpire made his call and said so himself when before refusing to play on.

“I’ve just started serving! What are you talking about?!” 😡 Nick Kyrgios refuses to play after a bust-up with the umpire over a time violation… pic.twitter.com/YZUlkDvWXX — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) February 3, 2021

“That’s where my service motion starts,” he told the chair umpire.

“I’m not playing. Get him [the supervisor] out. No, I don’t understand. I wanna talk to him. I’m not f***ing moving. It’s like you guys do it to just be funny. Bro, I was serving. Why’d you have to call it?”

Another official made their way over to Kyrgios while he was sitting on the bench, with the Australian again making his case against the umpire.

“Tennis isn’t about him. He’s an extra to make sure all this s**t runs smoothly. So, why does he feel the need to do that?

“He’s a smartarse and calls a foul and now I’ve to get fined for it. I was playing by the rules, I was serving. I don’t understand why these guys think it is about them,” Kyrgios complained.

‘I’ve lost enough money to these peanuts’

Kyrgios did return to the game after refusing to play for roughly five minutes, but not before explaining to his opponent why he felt the need to stop the match.

“I want to talk about it now. I’ve lost enough money to these peanuts,” Kyrgios told Bourchier.

It’s not the first time Kyrgios has been reprimanded for his on-court behaviour after he was fined roughly €105,000 and handed a 16-week suspended ban after a loss in 2019.

Kyrgios went on to win the match against his fellow Aussie to reach the third round of the event.

