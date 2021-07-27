Mona McSharry pleased with eighth-placed finish in Olympics 100m breaststroke final

Mona McSharry had mixed emotions after coming eighth in the women’s Olympic 100m breaststroke final, but overall was pleased with her performances.

Sligo native McSharry was competing at her first Olympics in Tokyo, and did herself and her country proud by putting in a strong performance in the final.

The 20-year-old, who became the first Irish swimmer to compete in an Olympic final in 25 years, spoke about her first Olympic experience with RTE after the race.

‘It’s really not that bad, I’ll take it.’

“It’s a bit of mixed emotions. It was an amazing race. I wish I could have maybe brought a little bit more – that was my slowest 100 here,” McSharry explained.

“But look, at the end of the day it’s all about competing, the times don’t really matter. But I think I put in a good fight and I’m happy to come away from my first-ever Olympics with an eighth place. It’s really not that bad, I’ll take it.”

Mona McSharry thanks the Irish public for their support.

McSharry clocked a time of 1:06.94 in the Olympic final, slightly slower than her semi-final time of 1:06.59, in what was another impressive performance.

The Sligo woman has received much attention for becoming Ireland’s best-performing swimmer at the Olympics since 1996, and thanked the public for their support.

“It’s just been amazing getting, I want to say millions of messages from home, and I love every single one of them. I cherish it so much,” McSharry said.

#Swimming Mona McSharry gives it everything in the 100m Breaststroke final to post yet another sub 67 seconds swim 💪 Ireland’s first Olympic swimming Final in 25 years. She finished 8th and is back Wednesday for 200m Breaststroke heats!#TeamIreland #Tokyo2020 @swimireland pic.twitter.com/V8ncBB66JU — Team Ireland (@TeamIreland) July 27, 2021

“To hear that people are willing to get up at three in the morning to watch me race just makes my heart feel warm. It’s a really nice feeling and I love that the whole nation is behind me.

“Thank you everyone who did watch me race, I hope they’re all proud of how I performed. I just want to thank everyone for supporting me.”

American swimmer Lydia Jacob won the gold medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke. South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker claimed the silver medal, while 2016 Olympic champion Lilly King won bronze.

Read More About: Mona McSharry, olympics, swimming, Tokyo Olympics