Classy Michael van Gerwen praises Michael Smith after sensational final

Michael van Gerwin was full of praise for Michael Smith after a sensational World Darts Championship final which saw the Englishman come out on top.

Smith defeated Van Gerwen 7-4 in an enthralling final at Alexandra Palace to become the world champion for the first time, having finished as runner-up twice before.

The highlight of the match was an incredible leg in which Smith produced a nine-darter, while Van Gerwin came close to doing the same.

Commentator Wayne Mardle almost became overwhelmed by how good the leg was, exclaiming, “I have never seen the like. That is the most amazing leg of darts you’ll ever see in your life! I can’t speak! I can’t speak!”

The Englishman remained humble in victory.

Despite all the drama of his triumph, Smith was humble after his victory and proclaimed Van Gerwin as the best darts player in the world when speaking to Sky Sports.

“It’s 1-all now in the Worlds and as I said before, I took my chances. But he knows himself and I do, it’s not going to be the last time here that me and Michael play each other,” Smith said.

“I’ve said it for years; he is the best player in darts. We’ve just got to take our chances and I finally took it. He knows, and I know it hurts, I don’t want to say too much, I don’t know what to say.”

THIS IS INSANE!!! WHAT A LEG OF DARTS!! MICHAEL SMITH HITS A NINE DARTER!! 🤯😲 pic.twitter.com/T6HWmRCQYX — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) January 3, 2023

Michael van Gerwin praises ‘phenomenal’ Michael Smith.

Van Gerwin felt Smith wasn’t giving himself enough credit however, as he cut in to describe his opponent’s performance as phenomenal.

“At this moment he is not giving his game any justice! This man played absolutely phenomenal – we all know that,” Van Gerwen commented.

“Of course, I didn’t take my chances, but he was there at the moments he had to be. He deserved it, he played well there and fair play to him.”

Read More About: Darts, Michael Smith, Michael van Gerwin