Madrid Open tournament director Ion Tiriac has called for tennis legend Serena Williams to retire in a controversial manner.

Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles over the course of her career, is continuing to play at the age of 39.

Tiriac questioned whether the American still had the speed to compete at the top level and urged her to end her career.

“At this age and the weight she is now, she does not move as easily as she did 15 years ago. Serena was a sensational player. If she had a little decency, she would retire. From all points of view,” Tiriac said on Romanian TV, according to Eurosport.

It is not the first time that the Romanian businessman has criticised Williams, as he also questioned whether she should retire from the sport back in 2018.

“With all due respect, Serena Williams is 36, I would like to see something else, I would like to see a player like Steffi Graf,” Tiriac said at the time.

Williams accused Tiriac of sexism on that occasion and pulled out of the French Open in response to his comments.

“I always say people are entitled to their opinion. Clearly there’s more to women’s tennis than me. There’s a lot more, but I’ll have words with him, believe me, I’ll have words with him.

“It’s an ignorant comment, and it’s a sexist comment, and maybe he’s an ignorant man,” Williams commented.

Safe to say no one gives a damn what Ion Țiriac thinks. — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) January 4, 2021

The US tennis star is yet to respond to Tiriac this time around, but her husband Alexis Ohanian claimed that it was “safe to say no one gives a damn what Ion Tiriac thinks”.

Tiriac was a former professional tennis player himself and is the current president of the Romanian Tennis Federation.

