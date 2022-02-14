Los Angeles Rams clinch Super Bowl with win against Cincinnati Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams secured their second Super Bowl title thanks to a late fight back against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Odell Beckham Jr. opened the scoring for the Rams at Super Bowl LVI in the first quarter, although the 29-year-old was later forced off the field with a knee injury, and did not return after the second quarter.

Cincinnati responded with a field goal from Evan McPherson, although Los Angeles stretched their lead to 10 points in the second quarter thanks to a second touchdown, with Cooper Kupp coming up with the goods this time.

The Bengals scored two consecutive touchdowns to take the lead.

The Bengals scored a touchdown of their own before half time through Tee Higgins, to make it 13-10 to the Rams at the break and Higgins got on the scoresheet again in the third quarter to hand Cincinnati a 17-13 lead.

Each side then swapped field goals, with the Bengals leading 20-16 going into the fourth and final quarter.

Kupp got his second touchdown of the game with just one minute and 25 seconds left on the clock and that proved to be enough, as the Rams held on to a 23-20 lead to win their first Super Bowl since 1999.

One of the greatest seasons by a WR ever ends with a ring and Super Bowl MVP. Fairytale ending for @CooperKupp. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/j5bF7ef4gZ — NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2022

Cooper Kupp named as Super Bowl MVP after stand out season.

Los Angeles wide receiver Kupp was named as the Super Bowl MVP for his efforts at the SoFi Stadium in California, having scored two touchdowns in a three-point victory for his side.

Kupp had a stellar season with the Rams, scoring 16 touchdowns in 17 games, and has spent his entire NFL career with Los Angeles, having first joined the team in 2017.

The Bengals, meanwhile, are still looking for their first-ever Super Bowl triumph, although they can be proud of their efforts this season, having finished rock-bottom of their conference just two years ago.

