Ireland at the World Gymnastics Championships: All you need to know

Team Ireland are competing at the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool in the coming days.

Six Irish athletes are competing at the World Gymnastics Championships, which is kicking off today at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, and will run until Sunday, November 6th.

Senior women’s artistic gymnasts Emma Slevin and Halle Hilton are the first Irish athletes involved, as they will compete in the Women’s All Around qualifiers on Sunday, October 30th in Subdivision 9 from 8.15pm to 9.32pm Irish time.

Next up will be Eamon Montgomery and Rhys McClenaghan, who are competing in Subdivision 4 of the Men’ s Apparatus Specialists qualifiers on Monday, October 31st from 3.50pm to 5.42pm.

Dominick Cunningham and Ewan McAteer will round out the Irish involvement as they partake in Subdivision 6 of the Men’s All Around qualifiers on Monday, October 31st from 9pm to 10.52pm.

Full Gymnastics Ireland delegation who have travelled to Liverpool.

Senior women’s artistic gymnasts

Emma Slevin and Halle Hilton

Senior men’s artistic gymnasts

Rhys McClenaghan, Dominick Cunningham, Eamon Montgomery and Ewan McAteer

Coaches

Sally Batley, Sandra Stevenson, Conor McGovern and Luke Carson

Judges

Denis Donoghue, Mairead Kavanagh

Physio

Julianne Ryan

Finals times and streaming details.

Tue 1st Nov: 18:30 to 20:47 Women’s Team Final

Wed 2nd Nov: 17:40 to 20:35 Men’s Team Final

Thu 3rd Nov: 18:45 to 20:58 Women’s Individual All-Around Final

Fri 4th Nov: 18:00 to 20:51 Men’s Individual All-Around Final

Sat 5th Nov: Apparatus Finals – Day 1

13:30 to 14:09 Men’s Floor Exercise Final

14:10 to 14:40 Women’s Vault Final

15:22 to 16:02 Men’s Pommel Horse Final

16:02 to 16:48 Women’s Uneven Bars Final

16:48 to 17:18 Men’s Rings Final

Sun 6th Nov Apparatus Finals – Day 2

13:30 to 14:11 Men’s Vault Final

14:11 to 15:00 Women’s Balance Beam Final

15:25 to 16:08 Men’s Parallel Bars Final

16:08 to 16:53 Women’s Floor Exercise Final

16:53 to 17:34 Men’s Horizontal Bar Final

Live scores will be available in the Gymnastics Ireland Twitter page and official FIG page here. RTÉ will show the Finals on RTÉ Player from Thursday, November 3rd.

